EuropeanElections2019 Mures: More than 170 ballot papers for referendum canceled, as control stamp is misplaced

More than 170 ballots were canceled in a polling station in Band rural town, because of the control stamp being misplaced inside the ballot paper, instead of being placed on its last page, as instructions say.

"In Band they signaled that the ballot papers with the 2nd question for the referendum have the polling station's control stamp placed inside. The stamp must be placed on the last page of the ballot paper. Thus, the respective ballot papers will be canceled by the members of the polling station's electoral bureau committee, with new ballots to be transferred here from a polling stations nearby, so that those who show up and want to cast their vote in relation to this question to be able to actually do it. There were 178 ballot papers canceled, which also included the reserve distributed to each polling station, with 120 new ballot paperss being transferred here from another polling station," judge Teodora Albu, spokeswoman for Mures County Electoral Bureau (BEJ Mures) told the journalists.According to the representative of BEJ Mures, despite canceling the ballot papers with the 2nd question for the national referendum, the voting process was not disturbed.