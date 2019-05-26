EuropeanElections2019/ PRO Romania's Constantin: I vote for Romania, for professionals

First vice-chairman of the PRO Romania Party Daniel Constantin stated on Sunday that he is voting for Romania, for professionals in important offices both in the country and abroad, mentioning that he would like for Romanians' vote to be "for someone and not against someone."

"I'm voting for Romania, but today, I really want for Romanians to find their favorites on the ballot papers, the ones they expect, the ones they trust and be, for the first time after a long time, a vote for someone and not against someone, as it has happened so far," Constantin said, before casting his vote at a polling section organized at the "A.D. Xenopol" Economic College in Bucharest.He added that he is voting for professionals, saying that he had seen what it means for someone no to have important positions in the state."After two years, since I left the Government, when I said that Romania was heading in a wrong direction, I find out that I was right and now, all those who are going to vote have the opportunity to correct everything bad that happened over these two and a half years," PRO Romania leader Constantin stated.