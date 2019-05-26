EuropeanElections2019 Thousands of Romanians vote in diaspora in elections to EP and national referendum

More than 32,000 Romanians in the diaspora voted by 10.00 am Romania's time, in the elections to the European Parliament and the national referendum called by the Romanian President, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Bureau.

Abroad, the vote started in New Zealand on Saturday 10.00 pm, Romania's time, while on Sunday, at 10.00 am, Romania's time, there are tens of countries with polling stations open.The vote in the 441 polling stations abroad will take 33 hours to compete, between May 25 10.00 pm -May 27 7.00 am (Romania's time), when polling stations will close on the Western coast of the United States of America (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland) and Vancouver (Canada), informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website.Romanians and community electors who are abroad in the day of the vote can cast their vote in both polls at any of the polling stations, between 7 am - 9 pm (local time). Electors who are inside the polling station at the hour when they are supposed to close will still be allowed to exercise their right to vote.The polling stations opened outside the country borders are for Romanian citizens who have their domicile or residence abroad. Moreover, in these polling station they can also vote the citizens from other European Union member states who registered with the special lists to vote for the Romanian members in the European Parliament.Voters abroad need to show their diplomatic passport, electronic diplomatic passport, working permit, electronic working permit, simple passport, electronic simple passport, temporary simple passport, identity card, temporary identity card, electronic identity card, identity bulletin.They cannot vote with their travel title and there are no voter cards.The list of the polling stations abroad and their addresses can be found on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Website: http://www.mae.ro/node/48090.In order for all the Romanian citizens abroad to enjoy best voting conditions, in both the elections to the EP and referendum, the authorities sent 4,000,500 ballots in the 441 polling stations, for both the European elections and the national referendum.