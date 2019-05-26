EXIT - POLL CURS - Avangarde: Duminică, ora 21:00. Au mai ramas VEZI AICI
 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Europeanelections2019/UDMR's Kelemen says he votes for strong European Union to listen to ethnic Hungarians' voice

kelemen hunor

National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Sunday that he had voted for a strong European Union where the voice of the Hungarian community would be heard, and recommended urged citizens to go out and vote. 


"I voted for a strong European Union, where the voice of the Hungarian community will be heard. We need a strong representation, and that is why today I voted for a strong presence in the European Parliament. I voted likewise in the referendum, and as promised, as I announced from the very beginning, I am urging all enfranchised citizens to go to the ballot box, go out and vote, because today is the day when we cannot be tired or disappointed, in any way, we have to turn out and vote. So I am urging everyone to go out and vote in the European elections today," said Kelemen. 

Kelemen cast his ballot at the polling station set up at the Town Hall of Carta, his hometown.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.