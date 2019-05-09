EuropeanParliamentElection2019/Ponta: Our first attack after 27 May, remove Dragnea from Chamber leadership

Victor Ponta, leader of Pro Romania, told a press conference held in southern Ramnicu Valcea on Wednesday that he is expecting a wave of "PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n.] refugees" to the party he leads after the elections to the European Parliament, the "plan" of his party being to try to remove Liviu Dragnea (PSD leader, ed.n.) from the position of Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies after the 26 May elections.

"Unlike Ion Iliescu, Adrian Nastase, even Mircea Geoana and, I might say, even Victor Ponta, Mr. Dragnea is not supported by the love of any PSD member. Don't believe for a second anyone in Valcea loves Dragnea. They all stay because Dragnea imparts positions and money. The second Dragnea no longer has the positions and the money, even Carmen Dan will leave him and Dancila will shout that the dictator has fled. So our first attack after 27 May, we would like to remove Mr. Dragnea from the Chamber and place a PSD member, not a problem there, but not Dragnea, and then we can change his government so that he can no longer give away positions and money. And then you will see a wave of PSD refugees fleeing to Pro Romania. Now we have to take care not to allow everyone in, to put a wall," the Pro Romania leader said.Ponta specified that he will not return to PSD, even if Liviu Dragnea were to leave the party leadership. As for a possible collaboration with the other Opposition formations, Ponta said he does not believe they are ready to take over the government.