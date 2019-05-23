EuropeanParliamentElections2019/ Dragnea, about Iohannis's accusations: PSD has not boycotted any referendum

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday that his party has not boycotted any referendum and he was not convicted of referendum frauds, arguing that President Klaus Iohannis "bathes in ridicule and embarrassment."

"This person has been bathing in ridicule and embarrassment for a very long time. You said it was a tense campaign end, for us it is not, it is for all those who spat hate and venom because this is what they know how to do. Firstly: PSD did not boycott any referendum. No referendum was boycotted by the PSD, on the contrary, those who boycotted a referendum were USR [Save Romania Union, PLUS [Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity], PNL [the National Liberal Party]. (...) I was not convicted for referendum fraud. I have to say to Iohannis: these are his dreams, that the majority will change after the elections. What is the relation of the elections to the European Parliament and the referendum with the parliamentary majority? Let's see what the Romanians decide, I assure Iohannis that PSD will be here on Monday, and Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Thursday and it will be in December, too, when he is driven out of Cotroceni [Presidential Palace, ed.n.]. This is what he must know. This man has got to dreaming me day and night. I think he has no thought but Liviu Dragnea, how I should die, how to condemn me, he has no another concern, he has an obsession," said Dragnea at private broadcaster Romania TV.He specified he did not say that on Sunday he announces his candidacy for presidential elections."I have said what I have been saying for a few months: that after the European Parliament elections we will make the announcement. I did not say I am announcing my candidacy, I said nothing new, but of course, these people, desperate not to weaken the pressure on the court panel, because there are unimaginable pressures," Dragnea said, adding that pressures are being made by "the whole system, at Iohannis's command."Asked if he had any evidence in this respect, Dragnea replied: "Look, I dreamed of it."President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that PSD is also trying from an institutional standpoint "to boycott the referendum", with the head of state mentioning that Liviu Dragnea "ordered the CNA [the National Audiovisual Council of Romania]" to ignore the referendum of 26 May. The president said on Wednesday about the statements by the PSD leader that they will announce on Sunday the Social-Democrat candidate to the presidential elections, that all that will be announced that day will be that PSD has lost the elections.