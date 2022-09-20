Event at Carol Park to honour sacrifice of Romanian soldiers killed in line of duty

Children of Romanian defence personnel killed in international military operations and missions will plant on Wednesday an oak tree in Carol I Park, in Bucharest, as part of an event to honour the sacrifice of Romanian soldiers killed in the line of duty for peace outside Romania, according to the Defence Ministry (MApN), told Agerpres.

The event is organised also to observe September 21, the International Day of Peace, as it promotes friendship and understanding among nations.

The planted tree, the "Peace Tree," will be an oak, the national tree of Romania, and before it a metal column will be erected on which the identifying elements of the tree and the occasion on which it was planted are inscribed, says MApN.

At the end of the planting ceremony, flowers will be laid and moments of silence will be held at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in the same park and the Monument to soldiers killed in war zones, located in Tineretului Park.