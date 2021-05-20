Event meant to support Israeli state: FCER, Romanian authorities condemn terrorist attacks on Israeli population

An event in support of the State of Israel, in the context of the current situation, took place on Thursday in Bucharest, organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER), bringing together personalities from the political, diplomatic, cultural world, who strongly condemned the terrorist attacks and the recent rocket attacks launched against the Israeli population.

The event was preceded by a religious moment officiated by the First Rabbi of the Jewish communities in Romania, Rafael Shaffer, who prayed for the people of Israel and for the Romanian people.

In opening the event, the president of FCER, Deputy Silviu Vexler, underscored that the State of Israel is subjected to a continuous terrorist attack that targeted primarily the civilian population.The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, called for peace and said that some of our people are going through a period of hardship, through dramas unimaginable in a modern world.Romania supports the efforts made by the US, the EU and the UN in support of the ceasefire, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, reaffirmed during the event.Omer Yankelevich, Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs, recalled that, in the past two weeks, Israel has been under attack and innocent citizens were the victims.Germany strongly condemns the terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and the people of Israel, said Bernd Fabritius, the German Federal Government's Commissioner for Minorities.Romania fully supports the diplomatic efforts of the European Union, together with the other actors involved, so as to restore calm and good coexistence between the Israeli communities, said the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Daniela Gitman, who recalled the "exceptional" bilateral relations, which she described as a partnership with strategic values.An emotional moment belonged to artist Maia Morgenstern, director of the State Jewish Theatre, who recited two poems written by Toma George Maiorescu - "At the Wailing Wall" and "One in Three."Representatives of the Roman Catholic Church and the Romanian Orthodox Church also expressed solidarity with the Israeli people, saying that the violence must stop.The Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest, His Eminence Aurel Perca, President of the Conference of Bishops of Romania (CER), said that he was watching the developments in Israel with concern.Patriarchal Vicar Bishop Jerome of Sinai read the message of BOR (Romanian Orthodox Church) Patriarch Daniel, calling for an end to the armed conflict between Jews and Palestinians and for the restoration of inter-ethnic and religious peace in Israel.The First Rabbi of the Jewish communities in Romania, Rafael Shaffer, stated that the damage suffered by the Israeli population will be very high.Also sending messages of support for the Israeli people and condemnation of violence were Avi Dichter, member of the Knesset, Amir Sagron, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of the State of Israel, artist Berti Barbera.