Ex-PSD leader Dragnea stays in jail, after court refuses to grant him parole

The Bucharest Court on Thursday rejected Liviu Dragnea's request to be granted parole and be released from the Rahova Penitentiary, where he is executing a sentence of three years and a half received in 2019, in the case concerning the fictitious hiring at the GDASPC Teleorman.

The decision is final, and Dragnea has the right to make a new request for parole after August 27.