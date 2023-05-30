Exim Banca Romaneasca provides 48 ml RON worth of working capital financing to Peris Slaughterhouse

As part of the state aid scheme for Ukraine it has been implementing under the mandate received from the Romanian state, Exim Banca Romaneasca granted the Peris Slaughterhouse a working capital loan in amount of 48 million RON.

"The financing we provide under this program allows local companies to keep their production chains active through the infusion of working capital, but also to continue investment plans, this being a valuable and exploitable resource," said the bank's executive president Traian Halalai, as cited in a release.

The Peris Slaughterhouse is the largest pig and pork processor in southeastern Romania, and runs one of the most modern production facilities in Niculesti - Dambovita County, with a processing capacity of 500,000 heads annually. The economic context generated by the Ukraine conflict also represented a challenge for the slaughterhouse, leaving its mark on the company's current activity.

"The financing from Exim Banca Romaneasca supports us at a very important moment for the company and will be used for carrying out our activity under optimal conditions. We are confident that, as we have managed to face all the challenges in the last three years - the COVID-19 pandemic, the swine fever, the energy crisis - we will also succeed in overcoming the implications of the war in Ukraine - disruptions in supply chains and significant and unexpected increases in raw material prices," said Bogadan Grama, general manager of the Peris Slaughterhouse.

The Peris Slaughterhouse, a company founded in 2019, has invested over 20 million euros in the re-engineering and increase of its production capacity and has become one of the largest pork processing units in Romania. The company's products are sold in large chain stores, as well as in its own network of 25 meat stores under the "Peris" brand. Employing over 400 people, the company posted approximately 70 million euros in 2021 turnover.

Exim Banca Romaneasca is a 100 percent Romanian universal bank which operates a national distribution network of 83 branches and 26 business centers dedicated exclusively to companies. AGERPRES