Extraordinary vocal-symphonic concert Song of songs - Easter Concert, on April 16, at Romanian Athenaeum

The extraordinary vocal-symphonic concert Song of songs - Easter Concert will be presented by the Romanian Youth Orchestra and he Prelude Chamber Choir on April 16, from 19:00, at the Romanian Athenaeum, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The concert will be composed of two parts, the first bringing to the fore violinists Valentin Serban, Roxana Oprea, Rafael Butaru, Radu Dunca, former and current concertmasters of the Romanian Youth Orchestra, who will perform as soloists in the Concerto for two violins in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach, but also in Concerto for two violins in A minor, RV 522 and Concerto for 4 violins and orchestra in A minor, RV 580 by Antonio Vivaldi.The second part of the concert will bring on the stage of the Athenaeum, under the baton of conductor Cristian Mandeal, the Romanian Youth Orchestra and he Prelude Chamber Choir (prepared by the conductor Andrei Stanculescu) in first audition of the oratorio Song of Songs by Sabin Pautza, the work that also gives the title of the extraordinary concert.The Alba Iulia City Hall is organizing on April 17, on the day of the Catholic Easter, in the Roman Catholic Cathedral St. Michael of Alba Iulia, an Easter Concert supported by the Romanian Youth Orchestra without conductor, playing the instrumental program from the Athenaeum, with violinists Valentin Serban, Roxana Oprea, Rafael Butaru, Radu Dunca as soloists.