Father Ioan Sauca visits Patriarch of Antioch in Lebanon

Fr. Ioan Sauca, Acting General Secretary of the World Council of Churches (WCC), visited, on December 15, Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East at His Beatitude’s residence in Balamand, Lebanon. Patriarch John X is one of the WCC presidents.

His Beatitude shared the situation of the people and churches from his Patriarchate. “Even if the conflicts seem to have calmed down, the situation of the people continues to be tragic,” affirmed Patriarch John.

The Patriarch conveyed thanks and appreciation to the WCC leadership and staff for the work done in these difficult times of pandemic, and expressed gratitude for the efforts undertaken to accompany and support Christians facing difficult situations and challenges in the world.

Patriarch John X expressed the wish to come to the next WCC Assembly in Karlsruhe.

The audience lasted much longer than planned and the discussions were both warm and intense, mentions a World Council of Churches press release.

Fr. Ioan Sauca also visited the “St John of Damascus” Institute of Theology in Balamand, a prestigious Middle Eastern Orthodox Theology school, with students from many countries, especially from the Arab-speaking Christian world.

The WCC Acting General Secretary delivered a lecture at the institute.