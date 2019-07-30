 
     
FC Viitorul leader, after Football League I's round #3

Inquam Photos / George Călin
viitorul constanta

FC Viitorul leads the rankings of the 2019-2020 Football League I after the 3rd round of the matches that took place Friday to Monday: 

Here are the results: 

CSM Poli Iasi - Academica Clinceni 2-0 (0-0) 
FC Voluntari - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-2 (1-1) 
CS Gaz Metan Medias - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 1-1 (1-0) 
CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Dinamo Bucharest 1-0 (0-0) 
Universitatea Craiova - Chindia Targoviste 1-0 (0-0) 
FC Viitorul Constanta - FC Hermannstadt 3-2 (0-0) 
FCSB - FC Botosani 0-2 (0-2) 

Rankings: 
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P 
1 FC Viitorul 3 3 0 0 9-2 9 
2 Universitatea Craiova 3 3 0 0 6-2 9 
3 FC Botosani 3 2 1 0 8-3 7 
4 CFR Cluj 3 2 1 0 6-2 7 
5 Poli Iasi 3 2 1 0 4-1 7 
6 Gaz Metan Medias 3 1 2 0 5-3 5 
7 Astra Giurgiu 3 1 1 1 4-4 4 
8 FCSB 3 1 1 1 4-5 4 
9 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 3 0 3 0 1-1 3 
10 Chindia Targoviste 3 0 1 2 2-4 1 
11 FC Voluntari 3 0 1 2 2-6 1 
12 FC Hermannstadt 3 0 0 3 5-9 0 
13 Academica Clinceni 3 0 0 3 3-9 0 
14 Dinamo Bucharest 3 0 0 3 0-8 0 

Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.

