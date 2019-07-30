FC Viitorul leader, after Football League I's round #3

FC Viitorul leads the rankings of the 2019-2020 Football League I after the 3rd round of the matches that took place Friday to Monday:Here are the results:
CSM Poli Iasi - Academica Clinceni 2-0 (0-0)
FC Voluntari - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-2 (1-1)
CS Gaz Metan Medias - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 1-1 (1-0)
CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Dinamo Bucharest 1-0 (0-0)
Universitatea Craiova - Chindia Targoviste 1-0 (0-0)
FC Viitorul Constanta - FC Hermannstadt 3-2 (0-0)
FCSB - FC Botosani 0-2 (0-2)
Rankings:
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P
1 FC Viitorul 3 3 0 0 9-2 9
2 Universitatea Craiova 3 3 0 0 6-2 9
3 FC Botosani 3 2 1 0 8-3 7
4 CFR Cluj 3 2 1 0 6-2 7
5 Poli Iasi 3 2 1 0 4-1 7
6 Gaz Metan Medias 3 1 2 0 5-3 5
7 Astra Giurgiu 3 1 1 1 4-4 4
8 FCSB 3 1 1 1 4-5 4
9 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 3 0 3 0 1-1 3
10 Chindia Targoviste 3 0 1 2 2-4 1
11 FC Voluntari 3 0 1 2 2-6 1
12 FC Hermannstadt 3 0 0 3 5-9 0
13 Academica Clinceni 3 0 0 3 3-9 0
14 Dinamo Bucharest 3 0 0 3 0-8 0
Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.