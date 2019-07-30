FC Viitorul leader, after Football League I's round #3

FC Viitorul leads the rankings of the 2019-2020 Football League I after the 3rd round of the matches that took place Friday to Monday:

Here are the results:CSM Poli Iasi - Academica Clinceni 2-0 (0-0)FC Voluntari - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-2 (1-1)CS Gaz Metan Medias - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 1-1 (1-0)CFR 1907 Cluj - FC Dinamo Bucharest 1-0 (0-0)Universitatea Craiova - Chindia Targoviste 1-0 (0-0)FC Viitorul Constanta - FC Hermannstadt 3-2 (0-0)FCSB - FC Botosani 0-2 (0-2)Rankings:Position Team G W D L GF-GA P1 FC Viitorul 3 3 0 0 9-2 92 Universitatea Craiova 3 3 0 0 6-2 93 FC Botosani 3 2 1 0 8-3 74 CFR Cluj 3 2 1 0 6-2 75 Poli Iasi 3 2 1 0 4-1 76 Gaz Metan Medias 3 1 2 0 5-3 57 Astra Giurgiu 3 1 1 1 4-4 48 FCSB 3 1 1 1 4-5 49 Sepsi OSK Sf. Gheorghe 3 0 3 0 1-1 310 Chindia Targoviste 3 0 1 2 2-4 111 FC Voluntari 3 0 1 2 2-6 112 FC Hermannstadt 3 0 0 3 5-9 013 Academica Clinceni 3 0 0 3 3-9 014 Dinamo Bucharest 3 0 0 3 0-8 0Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.