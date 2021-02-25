 
     
FEBRUARY 25 IN HISTORY

Untitled istorie

1817 - Official opening of the Brukenthal National Museum of Sibiu, Romania's oldest

1834 - Birth of poet and playwright Alexandru Deparateanu (d. January 9,1865)

1866 - Literary debut of Mihai Eminescu in the Familia magazine of Oradea with "De-as avea..." (I wish I had)

1881 - Death of August Treboniu Laurian, illustrious 19th century cultural figure, historian and politician, one of the figurehead leaders of the 1848-1849 Revolution in Transylvania; a founding member, secretary general and chairman of the Romanian Academic Society (b. July 17, 1810)

1881 - Death of Romantic poet and publicist Cezar Bolliac (b. March 25, 1813)

1897 - Born of literary comparatist and historian I. Nicolae Popa (d. July 22, 1982)

1925 - The Archbishop and Metropolitan See of Hungary-Wallachia is promoted to Patriarchy See. Miron Cristea becomes patriarch of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church

1939 - Birth of prose writer Virgil Duda ( d. September 5, 2017)

1941 - Birth of poet Mihai Elin in Brasov. (d. January 31, 2010)

1990 - Radio Contact, currently Kiss FM, starts broadcasting

1998 - Death of painter and graphic artist Ligia Macovei (b. 1916)

2000 - Death of mathematician Nicolae Victor Teodorescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. July 5, 1908)

2013 - Death of radio, television journalist and writer Liviu Tudor Samuila (b. December 5, 1941)

AGERPRES

