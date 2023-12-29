Ferma Dacilor could be closed as early as 2019, Emergency Situations' Department head says

There was a legal basis for the closure of the Ferma Dacilor boarding house since 2019, when it was controlled by the employees of the Prahova County's Inspectorate for Emergency Situations - ISU Prahova, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, claimed on Friday, in a press conference, Agerpres reports.

"From our information, the smoke and fire alarm control panel was not functional. So, clearly, if this control panel was working, maybe we would not be here today. However, we must say that, in 2019, within the control that it was done, this location could be closed, we had the legal basis for closing this location. (...) If we could once say that we have no laws, now we can say that we have laws to improve. However, in 2015, certain legal provisions were adopted that allow us to act in some borderline situations and allowed us to act in this situation as well," Arafat said.

In July 2019, inspectors from ISU Prahova carried out an inspection at the Ferma Dacilor boarding house in the Prahova village of Tohani, the complex being managed, through intermediaries, by Cornel Dinicu, through the company Ferma Dacilor Production SRL. Although the boarding house did not have a fire safety permit, the firefighters only gave a warning, and instead they would have received a protocol meal.

From the first investigations by the authorities, Ferma Dacilor did not have a building permit and was operating without a fire safety permit.During the Friday press conference, Raed Arafat lamented the fact that the number of prevention inspectors within the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations - IGSU has decreased, although the workload has increased."I want to emphasize that the part of prevention at the level of the emergency situation is one of the most important. Unfortunately, we have noticed an important decrease in the number of specialized people who are employed within the IGSU. Between 2013 - 2023, out of 1,017 inspectors of prevention we reached 443. And these 443 inspectors carried out 40,000 prevention checks last year, fines of over 123 million RON were imposed and over 35,000 requests for fire safety notices and authorizations were resolved," the head of the DSU said.On December 26, a fire broke out at Ferma Dacilor, resulting in 7 deaths.