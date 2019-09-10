Fifor about vote of confidence for Gov't: If rejected, different options until it passes

The Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), deputy Prime Minister Mihai Fifor, claims the Dancila Government will not quit if it does not get the vote of confidence in Parliament.

"We will go next week in Parliament to ask the vote for the government. It's too much to call it a 'vote of confidence for the government'. It's a calibration and validation vote for the new version of the Cabinet. If it does not pass, we will come with another option until we convince Parliament that the country must be, nonetheless, governed," Fifor, wrote, on Tuesday, on Facebook.In his opinion, the vote in Parliament will be favorable to the Dancila Government."The proof is the chronic incapacity of the parties of the Opposition to raise a majority and to propose a coherent alternative to the current government. And if the majority is not with them, it means that this siege of over three years on the PSD government is nothing than hypocrisy and low-level politicking," the Deputy PM post shows.The chairman of the PSD, Viorica Dancila, announced, on Monday evening, that next week she will ask in Parliament for a vote of confidence in Government.Dancila stated, in a press conference held at the end of the National Executive Committee of the PSD, that she is not afraid of a negative vote in Parliament. The Prime Minister mentioned that it was not established yet if the Government will use the option of restructuring or reshuffle, but in the event that a restructuring is decided upon, the new government formula will have 19 ministries plus the position of Prime Minister.