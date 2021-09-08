Filip Jianu, qualified for tennis tournament's eighths in Kyiv challenger

Romanian tennis player Filip Cristian Jianu qualified on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament in Kyiv, Ukraine, equipped with total prizes worth 44,820 Euro, after defeating American Richard Zusman with 6-4, 6-1.

Jianu (19 years old, ATP 337) achieved victory in front of Zusman (21 years old) after an hour and 12 minutes.

Filip Jianu secured a 730 Euro cheque and 7 ATP points.

The next opponent the Romanian player will face will be Italian Riccardo Bonadio (28 years old, ATP 307), who until now won all three confrontations, two of them being this year, at Almaty, Kazakhstan and Romania's northeastern Iasi.