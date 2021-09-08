 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Filip Jianu, qualified for tennis tournament's eighths in Kyiv challenger

Treizecizero
Filip Jianu

Romanian tennis player Filip Cristian Jianu qualified on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament in Kyiv, Ukraine, equipped with total prizes worth 44,820 Euro, after defeating American Richard Zusman with 6-4, 6-1.

Jianu (19 years old, ATP 337) achieved victory in front of Zusman (21 years old) after an hour and 12 minutes.

Filip Jianu secured a 730 Euro cheque and 7 ATP points.

The next opponent the Romanian player will face will be Italian Riccardo Bonadio (28 years old, ATP 307), who until now won all three confrontations, two of them being this year, at Almaty, Kazakhstan and Romania's northeastern Iasi.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.