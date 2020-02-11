Fin Min Citu: Romania will enter excessive deficit procedure, at earliest in March

Romania will fall under the excessive deficit procedure, something that cannot be avoided and the earliest it can happen is in March, Minister-designate of Public Finance Florin Citu told Monday evening private TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus.

"The talks are ongoing with the European Commission. (...) And, yes, Romania will enter the excessive deficit procedure. Another gift left to Romania by the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]: the excessive deficit procedure. We cannot avoid this, but what what we can do is make sure that we get the ESA deficit, as quickly as possible, below 3 percent. We have already shown this in the fiscal-budgetary strategy. We return below 3 percent in 2022, because it is the fastest, but at the same time we do not want to negatively influence the economy," said Citu.He stressed that there is a permanent communication with the European Commission on this subject, and the decision-making process depends on the EC."We will see when they make this decision. However. we send information on the ESA, cash-related budget execution every time they require. We have had communications on this topic, we will see when the Commission wants to take it. The earliest is in March, but it may be in May, it depends on the European Commission," explained the minister.The execution of the consolidated general budget for 2019 ended with a deficit of 48.3 billion lei (4.6 percent of GDP), according to data from the Finance Ministry. The execution of the 2019 consolidated general budget indicates a large increase of the budget deficit by 1.8 percentage points in GDP compared to the level of 2.8 percent of GDP registered in 2018.The budgetary-fiscal strategy, published in mid-December 2019, mentions that the budgetary planning for 2020 and the estimates for the 2021-2022 period set the ESA budget deficit in 2020 at 3.58 percent of GDP, and it is due to reach 2.77 percent of GDP in 2022, respectively a reduction by 0.81 percentage points compared to 2020, falling in 2022 within the provisions of the European regulations.

