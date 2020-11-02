Final energy consumption increases by 1.1 pct in 2019, over previous year

The final energy consumption in the year 2019 has increased by 264,000 tons oil equivalent (toe), an increase of 1.1 pct over 2018, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The final energy consumption in industry (including construction) recorded an increase of 0.6 pct over the previous year, mainly due to the increase in consumption in the industry of chemical and pharmaceutical products, rubber and plastic products (37,000 toe) and in construction (44,000 toe).

Over the previous year, the final energy consumption has dropped by 3.3 pct in metallurgy and by 0.7 pct in the industry of metallic constructions, cars and equipment.

Also contributing to the increase in final energy consumption were the transport sector (3.9 pct) and the tertiary sector.

The total energy resources available in 2019 have recorded an increase of 2 pct over the previous year, cumulating 44.1 million tons oil equivalent (toe), the decrease of the production of primary energy of 1.8 pct being compensated by the increase of energy resource imports by 12.3 pct.

Amongst the primary energy resources, more significant variations were recorded in usable crude oil and natural gas resources which increased by 486,000 toe, and 459,000 toe, respectively.

The production of primary energy in 2019, clocking in at 24,535 million toe, has decreased by 444,000 toe over 2018, mainly due to the decrease of production of usable natural gas (288,000 toe), hydroelectric and coal energy (140,000 toe, and 88.000 toe), but continued to keep a significant share in the total energy resources, representing 55,6 of them.

The import of energy products has increased by 12.3 pct over last year, mainly due to the import of usable natural gas (938,000 toe), crude oil (399,000 toe) and coal including coke (203,000 toe).

The imports of oil products decreased by 27,000 toe.

In 2019, the energy exports (including bunkering) stood at 5.971 million toe, a decrease of 80,000 toe over 2018.

The internal gross energy consumption on 2019 was of 1,704 kg oil equivalent, decreasing by 1 pct over 2018.