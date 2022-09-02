Finance Minister says there is space and need to increase pensions next year

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Thursday that there is space and mostly need for an increase in pensions next year, nonetheless he didn't advance any percentage, adding that the final decision would be made in the coalition.

"I will not say anything about the percentage, what I can tell you is that there is space and also need, and the final decision will be made in the coalition, because we need to balance the need to compensate the purchasing power loss for several categories of citizens, not only pensioners," Caciu said at the end of the Government meeting on Thursday asked if there was space to increase pensions by 10 percent in 2023, told Agerpres.

On the other hand, he underscored the financial possibilities and the forecasts for next year which were evolving should also be taken into account.

"We have the summer forecast now, we shall see how the autumn forecast will look like, and on the other hand the other priorities the state must keep. We have the PNRR to implement, we have investments to make, we have to ensure resources for education, health, defence and things will be put on the table. That is why I didn't want to refer to the percentage, as the percentage will be decided. Anyhow it will not be the one the law provides about the indexation for inflation one year ago, because it is obvious that in my point of view it would also be unfair to the citizens who feel a much higher inflation than the one felt one year ago, in 2020," the Finance Minister added.