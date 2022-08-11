Finance Ministry borrows over 1.39 billion lei off banks on Thursday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Thursday 1.393 billion lei from banks in benchmark state bonds and discount certificates, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) pm Thursday.

The benchmark state bonds of a residual maturity of 78 months at an average coupon of 7.75% per year brought in 938.5 million lei. The nominal value of the issue was 300 million lei, and the banks bid for 1.248 billion lei.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday for 45 million lei at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

Also, the ministry borrowed 454.8 million lei in treasury certificates with a discount of a residual maturity of 3 months, at an average yield of 7.14% per annum.

The nominal value of the issue was 400 million lei, and the banks bid for 618.5 million lei.

The ministry has planned to draw loans from commercial banks worth 5 billion lei in August 2022, to which 585 million lei could be added in an additional session of non-competitive bids for bond auctions, Agerpres.

The total amount of 5.585 billion lei is 1.335 billion lei more than July's 4.25 billion lei, and will be intended for refinancing public debt and funding government deficit.