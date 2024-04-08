Subscription modal logo Premium

Finance Ministry draws over 310 million euros from banks on Monday

hotnews.ro
ministerul finantelor

The Ministry of Finance borrowed over 1.543 billion RON (over 310 million EUR, 1 euro = 4.96 RON, ed. n.) from commercial banks, through an issue of benchmark government bonds, with a residual maturity of 12 months, at an yield rate of 6.02 ppa, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the issue was 400 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 1.841 billion RON.

Instead, the Ministry of Finance rejected the banks' bids for a 300 million RON bond issue with a residual maturity of 167 months.

The Ministry of Finance has planned, in April 2024, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 6 billion RON, to which the amount of 780 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive bids related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 6.78 billion RON, is 260 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in March 2024, of 6.52 billion RON, and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.

