Finance Ministry raises 150 million RON from banks in addition to Monday's bidding session

The Finance Ministry raised on Tuesday 150 million RON from banks in addition to the 5.074 billion RON borrowed on Monday, through two benchmark government bond issues, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Thus, the FinMin raised 75 million RON in an additional issue to Monday's bidding session, when it borrowed over 1,026 million RON, through a benchmark bond issue with a 40-month residual maturity, at an average yield of 8.12 ppa. Also, the Finance Ministry borrowed an extra 75 million RON to the 4.047 billion RON raised on Monday, through a benchmark bond issue with a 115-month residual maturity, at an average yield of 8.11 ppa.

The banks submitted bids worth 235 million RON for one, and 150 million RON for the other.

The Finance Ministry has planned to borrow this August 5 billion RON from commercial banks, to which another 585 million RON could add through additional non-competitive bids related to the bond auctions.

The total amount of 5.585 billion RON is 1,335 million RON more than the one planned for July 2022 and will be used to refinance the public debt and the state budget deficit. AGERPRES