Finance Ministry raises 424 ml lei from banks for average yield of 4.46 pct

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) raised on Monday 424 million lei from banks for a benchmark bond issue with a 61-month residual maturity, at an average yield of 4.46 pct per annum, shows data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), according to Agerpres.

The nominal value of the issue was 500 million lei and the banks filed bids worth 672.5 million lei.

An additional bidding session is scheduled for Tuesday, as the FinMin plans to raise another 75 million lei for the yield set on Monday.

The Ministry of Public Finance intends to borrow this May 4.08 bln lei from banks - of which 400 ml lei through the issue of discount T-bills, and 3.2 billion lei by reopening government bond issues; another 480 million lei could add to the previous figures through additional non-competitive bids related to bond auctions.