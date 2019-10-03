Finance Ministry wants to borrow in October nearly 4 billion lei from banks

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) has planned, in October 2019, loans from commercial banks worth 3.995 billion lei, of which 200 million lei through a treasury certificate issue with a discount and 3.3 billion lei through seven state bond issues, that could see an additional 495 million lei added through extra sessions of non-competitive offers, associated with bond tenders.

The sums are identical to those which were scheduled for September and will be used to refinance the public debt and financing the deficit of the state budget.

Furthermore, the MFP has scheduled eight benchmark-type bonds, with a total value of 3.3 billion lei, followed the next day by an extra session of non-competitive offers, with a value of 15 pct of the initial value of the bond issue (495 million lei in total). The bond issues will be of 100, 300, 400, and 500 (five issues).