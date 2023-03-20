Financial Authority official Marcu: Policy rates will not increase after Euroin bankruptcy

The rates for the RCA motor civil liability insurance policies will not increase after the bankruptcy of Euroins, because measures are already being taken so that the rates charged by insurers are frozen at their 2022 levels, Chairman of the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) Nicu Marcu said on Monday at the end of a testimony before a specialist committee of the Senate, told Agerpres.

"Policy rates will not increase as a result of this bankruptcy because we are already taking some measures regarding the draft Government Decision that we have submitted to the Ministry of Finance so that the rates charged by insurers, not the reference rates, are pegged to their 2022 levels. So the effect for the next 6 months until the effect of Euroins' exiting the market disappears is dispersed to the other companies," said Marcu.

Asked if the Insured Guarantee Fund will have money available to pay all those who suffered as a result of the situation at Euroins, Marcu answered in the affirmative.

"The Guarantee Fund has been established to have money. It has the necessary resources that it can use so that it has money to cover all the compensations for those who are negatively affected as a result of the Euroins business," said Marcu.