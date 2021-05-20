Fines worth over 280,000 RON, in last 24 hours, for not observing anti-COVID measures

A number of 1,125 fines were issued, worth 282,950 RON, in the last 24 hours, within the verification actions of the way the measures are applied for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over 3,800 police officers, along with the Gendarmerie, border police, Inspectorate of Emergency Situations, representatives of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Ministry of Transport and local public authorities, have carried out 663 verification actions at a national level", according to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR), sent on Thursday.

There were 47,911 checks made regarding the observance of the measures and imposed restrictions, reports agerpres.