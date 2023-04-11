FinMin Caciu to attend Gov't Question Time on gov't revenue collection

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu is invited to attend today a Government Question Time as part of a plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies to report on the government revenue collection.

The meeting is scheduled for 16:00hrs.

The political debate called "The disaster of the government revenue collection in the first three months of the year: the worrying situation of the government deficit" was requested by the Save Romania Union (USR) floor group.

Last week, USR demanded Caciu "to explain the disastrous tax and revenue collection in the first three months of 2023 and the measures he will take to fix a totally unrealistic national budget for 2023."

USR also said that if the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) have come to the conclusion that they have to cut public spending, they should start with special pensions, which "are swallowing increasingly more money from Romanians' pockets each month," arguing that "in the first two months of 2023 alone, RON 2.24 billion worth of public money were spent on special pensions, which means a 13% increase from the same months of 2022."