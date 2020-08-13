 
     
FinMin Citu: Gov't to approve this Friday emergency ordinance paving way for budget adjustment

gov.ro
Florin Cîțu

The government will approve this Friday an emergency ordinance introducing certain amendments required for carrying out the budget adjustment, Finance Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday upon leaving the opening of the Bucharest Stock Exchange trading session, in reply to reporters' questions as to which ministries will receive more money at the upcoming budget revision.

"I will deliver a press statement today, where I will present all the details of the budget adjustments, without anything to hide. At tomorrow's government meeting we'll adopt an emergency ordinance that introduces the necessary changes for the implementation of the budget adjustment," the FinMin said.

Citu declined to answer whether the ordinance will push back the term for the pensions increase as per the existing law, adding that more money will be directed to health and investments.

