FinMin Citu: Release, delivery and distribution of the vaccine, very fast, to help limit pandemic

The release of the vaccine, its delivery and distribution in record time will help limit and eradicate the pandemic in the shortest possible time, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Saturday.

"Today [Saturday - editor's note] we received the first doses of the vaccine. The vaccination campaign starts at the same time in Romania as in Europe. We worked hard and we managed to get everything ready to start on the same day as it starts all over Europe. It is an important moment, we have been waiting for it for a year, since we found out about this pandemic, and the appearance of the vaccine, its delivery and distribution in a record time will help to limit and eradicate the pandemic in as short amount of time as possible," said Citu, at the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development "Cantacuzino."

He added that, weekly, about 140,000 doses of vaccine will arrive in Romania.

"Today [Saturday - editor's note] the official vaccination campaign starts, the first dose of vaccine will be given tomorrow. Now we have received the first 10,000 doses, and weekly we will receive around 140,000 doses. Romania will have around 10 million doses of vaccine. And, looking at how things have gone so far, I am sure that we will have a very smooth campaign. Vaccination in Romania is free, it is not mandatory," said the Prime Minister.

The first 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Saturday morning at the "Cantacuzino" Institute in the Capital City Bucharest.

AGERPRES .