FinMin Teodorovici: Motion won't pass; I rely on many things

Finance Minister and Executive Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Eugen Teodorovici stated on Tuesday that the censure motion wouldn't pass and the PSD doesn't need a "plan B," mentioning that there are signals of MP signatories who don't have the same opinion anymore.

"People see on my face the certainty that the motion won't pass. I rely on many [things]. (...) I cannot say from which area, because it is part of the political negotiation, but I can say very clearly that there are many MPs of the ones who signed the motion who don't have the same opinion as when they signed the motion, but there are other MPs as well. I am sure that this motion won't pass. There is no need for a plan B, because the motion won't pass," Teodorovici stated at Parliament.He added that the motion wouldn't pass because of a "cumulation of factors."When asked in relation to the budget revision, Teodorovici explained: "Basically, it is a component of that revision, Ordinance No.12 on this year. The first component was that one under which the difference in March was operated between the two formulas for the local part and the second component is the amount corresponding to January and February from the tax as it was before in the law and one hundred percent, as we promised at local level. The same amount is divided through a transparent algorithm to the UATs [the Territorial Administrative Units] of Romania, in order to function until the end of the year."Teodorovici mentioned that it's about "transparent aspects," mentioning that "the people in finance know this thing" and the speculations on this topic are "totally groundless.""It doesn't have anything to do with the censure motion. Certainly that it can be adopted, it is a Government decision, the Government can issue a HG [a Government Decision] on this area, it is stipulated in the Constitution, but, I repeat, the motion will not pass," Teodorovici also said.Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced on Monday that a decision is to be adopted in the Gov't meeting on Friday, under which 1.4 billion lei would be earmarked for the functioning of the UATs, mentioning that the second budget revision will take place in November.