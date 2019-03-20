FinMin Teodorovici on motorways: No funding issue, but capacity of some public institutions to get things done

There is no funding issue in Romania when it comes to motorways, but the capacity of certain public bodies to get those things done, as there have been cases when the allocated money was not used, said on Wednesday Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici.

"I mean, for many years there have been cases with funds allocated, I hope this will not be the case this year, when the money was not used. This shows that something, somewhere in the system has happened. And I said it all the time, the companies, if talking about the large infrastructure, the relevant companies - railway and road companies - are the ones responsible, as they have no impediment to achieve these goals," Teodorovici said in the Parliament.

He asserted that as regards the Moldova motorway, there is money for its construction.

"They have the money, so the attribution documentation must be revised, they must launch it nicely in the electronic public procurement system, the documentation must be attributed in such a manner that no appeals or at least very few exist, the assessment must be completed in a very short time, if they lay down very clear conditions in it so that there is no room for interpretation, things may go very smoothly. Afterwards, when the contract is signed, they must assure that the contractor is in good will, having enough equipment and employees to finalise that contract," Teodorovici added.

Eugen Teodorovici also said that "any investment this year, any invoice from this area will be supported by the Finance Ministry with no trouble at all.