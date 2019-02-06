FinMin Teodorovici:Tomorrow, you'll have a budget adopted in the Gov't;important increase in investments, healthcare, education areas

Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced that the 2019 state budget will be presented and adopted on Friday by the Government and, afterwards, it will be sent to Parliament. The Minister added that the draft budget stipulates a "very important increase" in the investment, healthcare and education areas.

"I am telling you that, tomorrow, you will have a budget presented in the Government, discussed, adopted and then sent to Parliament. Afterwards, it's up to Parliament on how soon it adopts this budget, which has a very important increase on investments, healthcare and education," Teodorovici stated at the Finance Ministry headquarters, prior to the meeting with the mayors on the budget topic.When asked about the fact that some mayors left dissatisfied after the meeting on Wednesday with representatives of the Association of Municipalities, Teodorovici said: "We were set to meet today at the ministry for a last clarification."He argued that the scandal around the budget was caused "in an artificial manner.""In Parliament, too, there is a consultation, debate process, afterwards an adoption [process], (...) anything can be amended," the Minister stated.When asked why it took so long to draw up the draft budget, he replied that "in no case because of the Finance Ministry," "but for reasons that no longer matter."