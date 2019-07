Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea on Tuesday has announced, at the meeting of the National Standing Bureau of the PSD, she withdraws from PSD's internal race for the designation of the presidential candidate, sources who attended the meeting told AGERPRES.

Previously, before the meeting of the BPM of PSD Gabriela Firea announced she would not give up, as there were some of her colleagues who believed her to be like "a breath of fresh air" for the party.