First 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid collected at Romanian Post offices heading for Ukraine

The first convoy of Romanian Post cars left for Ukraine on Thursday, loaded with 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid, the national postal services operator announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the humanitarian aid from Romania was handed over to the Ukrainian postmen at the Halmeu Border Crossing Point, in Satu Mare County.

Donations consisted of: non-perishable food (water, canned food, packaged food, etc.), hygiene products (diapers, wet wipes, toilet paper, absorbent paper, etc.), clothing and footwear (women / men / children, thermal insulating clothing, gloves, backpacks, footwear in good condition / new, etc.), support (pillows, tents, mattresses, cutlery, binoculars, folding beds, portable batteries with high capacity, walkie-talkie stations, radio broadcasting-reception stations, cameras with thermal imaging, etc.), heating and lighting products (tents, thermal blankets, sleeping bags, electric or other heating radiators, lanterns, candles, lamps, etc.) and medical equipment to support the injured (first aid kit, folding wheelchairs and walking aids for people with locomotor disabilities, canes, etc.).