First batch of anti-COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, to arrive Wednesday in Romania

The first batch of 14,000 Moderna vaccines will arrive on Wednesday at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development, the National Committee of Coordinating Activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed Tuesday.

According to the source, the transport is ensured by the manufacturing company, and the vaccines will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The vaccines will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the following period they will distributed in regional and vaccination centers.

The recommendation for the Moderna vaccine is to be administered in two doses, with a 28-day interval, for people of over 18 years of age.

"The two vaccine choices available in the European Union are very similar. The efficiency of the two vaccines is approximately the same. The BioNTech Pfizer vaccine has a 95% efficiency in preventing COVID-19, while the Moderna vaccine has a 94.1% efficiency. For neither of the vaccines can we say yet, how much they prevent the asymptomatically infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus," says the quoted press release.