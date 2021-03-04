First charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh from Sibiu Airport to take off in April

For the first time, charter flights to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, will take off from the Sibiu International Airport this April, according to a press statement released by the airport on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

The flights that will be operated in partnership with the Cocktail Holidays tour operator and EgyptAir will depart every Saturday, between April 3 - May 8, 2021.

According to the statement, the rollout of the global vaccination campaign and the strict health safety measures taken by both domestic and foreign tour operators have led to increased willingness on the part of Romanians to travel. Given the context, especially due to an increased interest in tourist destinations in Egypt, Romanian tourists from the Sibiu area now have non-stop flights to the famous resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

"The direct connection with Sharm El-Sheikh is one of the first signs of a return to our lives post COVID-19 and proof that the Sibiu Airport is making every effort to create new possibilities for air travel, adjusted for current conditions. With patience and responsibility, we will overcome this period that has tried us all and we will enjoy unrestricted freedom again!," Chair of the Sibiu County Council Daniela Cimpean is quoted as saying in the statement.

The charter flights from the Sibiu Airport this April comes shortly after similar flights were launched in February from the Craiova Airport in collaboration with the same tour operator and airline.

"Creating an attractive travel context during this period is a priority for the Sibiu Airport. We want to provide travel options and alternatives by diversifying the segment of holiday charters convenient to our passengers in terms of current travel conditions," according to General Manager of the Sibiu International Airport Marius Ioan Girdea.

The aircraft to be used for the Sharm El-Sheikh charter flights are part of the EgyptAir's Airbus 220 Neo fleet and can seat 146.