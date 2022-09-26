First edition of Sharp Festival, from Thursday to Sunday, at the Romanian Athenaeum

The first edition of the Sharp Festival, which brings together four recitals whose protagonists are 12 young artists from six countries, opens the 2022-2023 chamber season of the George Enescu Bucharest Philharmonic on Thursday, the Philharmonic informs, in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The event will take place from Thursday to Sunday, under the artistic direction of pianist Daniel Ciobanu, artist-in-residence of the George Enescu Philharmonic and winner of the Second Prize and the Audience Prize at the Arthur Rubinstein Competition - Tel Aviv 2017.

On Thursday, Daniel Ciobanu will take the stage with Simon Trpceski, an emblematic pianist from North Macedonia, the two soloists performing works by Ravel, Grieg, Mozart, Schubert and Buarovski.

On Friday, Israeli Guy Mintus, winner of the Audience Award at the famous Montreux Jazz Festival, a virtuoso passionate about world music, offers the public a classic-jazz fusion recital together with three Romanian artists, in just as many creative experiments: the jazz singer Irina Sarbu , dancer Andreea Valean, traditional instrumentalist Andrei Maxim and percussionist Bogdan Ciobanu.

On Saturday, Anna Tifu, winner of the 2007 George Enescu International Competition, returns to Bucharest in a gala recital, together with the pianist Giuseppe Andaloro. The program includes pieces "for all tastes", from the serious music of Franck's Sonata to Ravel's Tzigane hits, Chausson's Poem and Carmen de Sarasate's Fantasia.

Sharp Festival will end on Sunday, in the Great Hall of the Romanian Athenaeum, with a recital that will bring together the Russian cellist Anastasia Kobekina, winner of the Second Prize at the George Enescu International Competition 2016 and the bronze medal at the Tchaikovsky Competition 2019, German violinist Linus Roth, who plays a Stradivarius violin, and the Romanian pianist Daniel Ciobanu. They will perform two trios signed by Anton Arenski and Dmitri Shostakovich

The festival's program is completed by the SharpMinds Workshop, a masterclass-workshop, delivered by Graeme McNaught, professor at the Royal Conservatory of Scotland, and William Fong, professor at the Royal Academy of London, scheduled on Friday and Saturday, starting at 10:00 a.m., in the Official Salon of the Romanian Athenaeum.

The festival is organized by the ciobART Association, in partnership with the George Enescu Philharmonic.