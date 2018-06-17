FITS's Chiriac: Let's place Romania in big dialogue area, at 2019 EU Summit

The European Union Summit due to take place on 9 May 2019 in Sibiu represents a matter of pride for Romania, the International Theatre Festival of Sibiu Chair, actor Constantin Chiriac said.

"It is important we focus now on what the assessment of this festival means, for the summit to come to represent a matter of pride not only for Sibiu, but for Romania, to place Romania where it actually belongs, in the big dialogue area, the intercultural one, at least in this area," Constantin Chiriac said on Sunday evening at the end of FITS.Constantin Chiriac talked in Sibiu, during the festival with the Culture Minister about an artistic programme for next year's meeting, worth 2.5 million euro."I am in charge with next year's cultural side of the summit. Rest assured that the European leaders will see such joy and such quality, they will see why this nation is special and sometimes it can be forgiven certain sins, but it needs to be sometimes stimulated in what the creativity part is concerned. The Summit stands as a landmark. (...) The festival is due between 14 - 23 June next year too. (...) I proposed something to dazzle Europe and the world. It is natural we think of something unique from our part for the 27 heads of state. (...) There will be a great display of forces, between 6 and 11 May, the actual interval being 8-9, when the head of states will be here," Chiriac announced on Friday evening at the end of FITS' first day.If Constantin Chiriac's project gets approved, not only Europe's heads of state will enjoy the shows, but also the tourists and the inhabitants.Basically, before the International Theatre Festival, Sibiu will host another mini-festival in May.FITS is the most important festival of theatre events in Romania and one of the largest in Europe. This year, over half a million spectators form the entire world have seen over 3,000 artists who played in 500 shows, for ten days, everything made possible with a 13 million euro budget, according to Constantin Chiriac.