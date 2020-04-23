 
     
Five more people infected with novel coronavirus die, death toll hits 524

lumanare doliu

Five more people infected with the new coronavirus have died, with the number of deaths reaching 524, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday.

The latest fatalities are three men and two women between the ages of 39 and 87.

