Five read and write learners aged 60+ under Botosani County's 'Second Chance' program

ive Botosani County locals aged over 60 attend elementary school to learn to read and write under the "Second Chance" program, general inspector with the County School Inspectorate Bogdan Suruciuc told AGERPRES.

According to Suruciuc, two men and five women are enrolled in the "Second Chance" educational program. Two of the women, both 62, study at the "Nicolae Calinescu" Secondary School in Cosula, and a 63-year-old woman is enrolled at Secondary School No. 2 in Botosani, told Agerpres.

Both men are 64 and take classes at the "Stefan cel Mare" Secondary School in Dorohoi.

"I believe in lifelong education, I support and encourage people who want to professionally improve themselves by pursuing training courses or personal development courses. But I would lay a special emphasis on those persons who didn't have a chance to go to school and who can do it later on. I believe that there should be no age limit for people who want to resume their studies and even take a national exam to obtain a diploma. The County School Inspectorate has several programs underway, including 'A second chance', which addresses those people who, for various reasons, were unable to complete their years of free education," said Suruciuc.

The "Second Chance" program addresses older learners from various social backgrounds and of various ages who have not attended or have not completed primary and secondary education.

The program offers these categories of people the possibility to continue and complete their compulsory education without having to interrupt their professional or family activities.