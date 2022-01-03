Fixed-odds betting and online sports bets may be introduced to Romanian Lottery product portfolio

Fixed-odds betting and online sports betting may be introduced to the product portfolio of the Romanian Lottery, an international public call being already posted on the company's website, the Romanian Lottery announced.

"The Romanian Lottery has in view the restoration to the product portfolio of the company of fixed-odds betting and the introduction of online sports betting. In this sense an international public call was posted on the Romanian Lottery's website - www.loto.ro. The announcement was sent also to the most important international specialty associations The European Lotteries https://www.european-lotteries.org/ and World Lottery Association https://www.world-lotteries.org, as well as to international specialty magazines," shows a Lottery release sent to AGERPRES.

The fixed-odds sports bets occupy an important spot on the international gambling market, and in our country, in the past years, a significant increase of this sector was noted, claim representatives of the company.

They maintain that the Romanian Lottery has the longest tradition on the gambling market in Romania and important experience in organizing sports bets, being among the first organizers of fixed-odds bets, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The reintroduction to the company's product portfolio of fixed-odds betting represents a response to the expectations of the Romanian Lottery and, at the same time, another stage in the development of the company, which is one of the most important players on the gambling market," the release also shows.

According to the international public announcement, gambling operators interested in collaborating with the Romanian Lottery for the exploitation of fixed-odds betting and online sports bets should submit proposals for collaboration until the end of January 2022.