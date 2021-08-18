 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Florina Badiceanu takes bronze at Cadet European Judo Championships

Judoinside
Judoka Alexandru Raicu

Romanian judo fighter Florina Badiceanu won today the bronze medal in the girls' 52 kg class at the Cadet European Judo Championships in Riga (Latvia) after defeating Julie Beurskens of the Netherlands in the decisive match.

In the round of 16 Badiceanu won against Belgian Lola Fache, fought past Serbia's Nikolina Nisavic in the quarterfinals, but lost in the semifinal to Binta Ndiaye of Switzerland.

Romania has so far two medals at the Cadet European Championships, as Vanessa Tolea captured the silver on Tuesday in the girls' 48 kg class, Agerpres informs.

Romania participates with 14 athletes - 9 boys and 5 girls - in the European jodo event that sees 393 judokas from 37 countries (217 boys and 176 girls) competin

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.