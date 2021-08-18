Florina Badiceanu takes bronze at Cadet European Judo Championships

Romanian judo fighter Florina Badiceanu won today the bronze medal in the girls' 52 kg class at the Cadet European Judo Championships in Riga (Latvia) after defeating Julie Beurskens of the Netherlands in the decisive match.

In the round of 16 Badiceanu won against Belgian Lola Fache, fought past Serbia's Nikolina Nisavic in the quarterfinals, but lost in the semifinal to Binta Ndiaye of Switzerland.

Romania has so far two medals at the Cadet European Championships, as Vanessa Tolea captured the silver on Tuesday in the girls' 48 kg class, Agerpres informs.

Romania participates with 14 athletes - 9 boys and 5 girls - in the European jodo event that sees 393 judokas from 37 countries (217 boys and 176 girls) competin