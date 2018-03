The number of casualties due to the flu has parked at 95 so far, the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute (INSP) informs.

The last two casualties, both suffering from A-type influenza, a woman of 35 from Harghita County and a man of 22 from the County of Covasna, were having preexisting medical condition and were not vaccinated against the flu.

