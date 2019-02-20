Flu death toll reaches 147

Another five people confirmed with influenza virus have died, the flu death toll having reached 147 since the beginning of this winter, according to the latest information transmitted on Wednesday by the National Center for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control within the National Public Health Institute.

In all the five cases, the type-A flu virus was confirmed.

All five casualties had pre-existing medical conditions and had not been vaccinated against the flu.

These are four men - one aged 66, from Giurgiu County, another aged 80, from Prahova County, a 74-year-old man from Mehedinti County, a 73-year-old one from Arad County and a 56-year-old woman from Prahova County.