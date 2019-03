Flu has killed 165 people in Romania, according to data release issued by the National Centre for Communicable Disease Supervision and Control with the National of Public Health Institute according to Agerpres.

The latest fatalities were a woman aged 80 of Cluj County and a 82-year old woman of Bucharest, both of them confirmed to have had the type-A flu virus.The victims had preexisting medical conditions. The second woman had not been vaccinated against flu