The Romanian national football team was defeated 0-1 by Greece in a friendly that took place on Friday night at the Steaua Stadium in Bucharest, this being the debut match of the coach Edward Iordanescu.

The Greeks, in the first match in which they were coached by the Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet, scored through Andreas Bouchalakis (in the 39th minute), Agerpres.ro informs.

Greece also scored in the 22nd minute through Georgios Giakoumakis, but the goal was canceled for offside.