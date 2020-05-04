Ford's Craiova facility resumes phased, one-shift production as of today

Ford resumes this Monday production at most of its main continental European vehicle and engine plants in a phased approach; activity will also restart at the automaker's Craiova Vehicle Assembly Operations and Engine Plant.

According to a statement by Ford Romania, the supervisors/team leaders will let the employees know if they need to come to work; those who will not return to work yet remain on furlough under a formal decision.

The company has prepared a comprehensive package of measures, but above all, it calls on the employees' sense of responsibility and discipline for their proper and correct implementation, the statement said.

The company has contacted transport providers to ask them provide sufficient public service buses/trams, as well as additional special service, as it is recommendable to keep the occupancy of transport means below 50 percent. As regards private transport, the company recommends that no more than two people travel in one car: the driver and one person in the rear seat, opposite the driver.

Ford also said that it is producing face masks for its workers to wear in its plants across Europe. Everyone working or entering a Ford facility is required to wear protective mask, in line with the company's global protocols.

By producing face masks for its own use, Ford is helping reduce demand on stretched supply chains for personal protection equipment also needed by medical services and other industries. In addition, Ford Craiova produces its own face shields, providing additional protection for certain plant operations, company representatives specify.

The employees of the Craiova-based Ford plant were put on furlough on March 19, 2020 and collect 78 percent of their base wage during this period.