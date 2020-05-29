Foreign Affairs Ministry: 470 Romanians flown home from Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Iraq

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that 470 Romanian citizens were repatriated on Thursday from Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Iraq, by the joint efforts of several Romanian institutions.

"In continuation of the steps taken to facilitate the return home of Romanian citizens who reside abroad and who were affected by the air traffic restrictions adopted by other states in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that 277 Romanians have been flown home from the Kingdom of Spain (on the route Bucharest - Madrid - Bucharest, respectively Bucharest - Barcelona - Bucharest), another 14 Romanians have repatriated from the Republic of Iraq (on the route Bucharest - Erbil - Bucharest) and 179 Romanians have been brought home from the Kingdom of Belgium and the Kingdom of the Netherlands (on the route Bucharest - Brussels - Amsterdam - Bucharest), as a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the Foreign Ministry said in a release on Friday.

The returnees were brought home aboard three flights operated by Tarom and of one flight operated by a Romanian private company.

"The repatriated Romanian citizens could not extend their stay on the territory of the respective states for various reasons. The steps taken by the Romanian authorities have made possible the return to Romania of 33 foreign residents. Repatriation steps also allowed 17 Iraqi citizens to return to their home state on the route Bucharest - Erbil - Bucharest; 125 foreign nationals boarded the same flight and continued their journey via Romania to the state of destination," the release said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also renewed its call for people to carefully check, prior to any travel, the information, travel advice and alerts posted on its website, as well as the information of interest available on the websites of the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad.