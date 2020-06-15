Foreign direct investment amounted to negative net value of 454 mln euros in first four months

Foreign direct investment totaled a negative net value of 454 million euros in the first four months, compared to 2.161 billion euros in the same period in 2019, according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR) sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

"The direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to a negative net value of 454 million euros (compared to a positive net value of 2.161 billion euros in January-April 2019), of which equity participation (including estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to 33 million euros, and the intra-group loans registered a negative net value of 487 million euros," a BNR press release informs.

The number of newly established foreign capital companies decreased in the first four months of the current year by 34.46%, compared to the similar period of 2019, to 1,288 units, according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).

The 1,288 new companies had a subscribed share capital in the total amount of 2.145 million US dollars, down by 56% compared to January-April 2019.

As of April 30, 2020, the largest number of companies with foreign participation had Italian investors, respectively 49,095 (3.842 billion US dollars subscribed capital), but the largest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, namely 12.74 billion US dollars, in 5,453 companies.

In April, as many as 87 foreign companies were registered, with a subscribed capital of 130,300 US dollars. By fields, most registered companies were in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repairs, respectively 25.2% of the total, professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities - 26.44% and constructions - 10, 34%.

At the end of April 2020, in Romania there were 228,180 companies with foreign participation in the share capital. The value of the subscribed capital was 63.676 billion US dollars.